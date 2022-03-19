BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale.

It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.

Built in the 1940s, the 6,000-square-foot mansion sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The De Laurentiis’ made many renovations to the home which included updating the kitchen, converting the attic into a bedroom, and the adding a tennis court.

The home is hidden from the street behind big gates and shrubs, on 6-plus bluff top acres high above Benedict Canyon. Inside the home there is a double-height foyer displaying a chandelier and dual staircase. The foyer opens to the five-bedroom, nine-bath house, which is highlighted by a light-filled living room with French doors looking out to the backyard.

The home also features a fireside den with built-in bookshelves, a formal dining room with fireplace, and a wood-clad kitchen with stone countertops, an eat-in peninsula and high-end stainless appliances.

Upstairs, the master retreat has a sitting area, private balcony, expansive walk-in closets, and dual baths. The room also has a large oval soaking tub and glass-encased shower.

The mansion hosts an office space and gym/media room on the upper level. In its outer quarters there is a pool located in an oversized deck area, which holds a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and several al fresco dining and entertaining areas. There’s also a full-size tennis court and an attached three-car garage.