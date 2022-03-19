WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, March 17, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detective, Steve Castro, booked the suspects, Anthony Ostroff, 70, and Calene Brudek, 52, in connection with the March 10, death of Jeffrey Howe, 42, of Woodland Hills.

According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Topanga area patrol offers responded to a call on March 10, to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills to investigate reports of assault and battery.

When arriving at the scene, officers observed the victim in a room inside a Woodland Hills hotel room laying on the ground. His feet were bound together, and his hands were handcuffed behind his back. Police confirmed that the victim had “strangulation marks” on his neck.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The following remarks came directly from the March 11, LAPD press release.

“Operations Valley Bureau Homicide responded and assumed responsibility. Detectives learned that the victim was found dead by the security guard and manager of the location. The victim had been staying at the location since July of 2021. Detectives will continue to canvass the area for witnesses, surveillance cameras and further evidence.”

Reports indicate that the suspects were identified on Monday, March 14, and arrested on March 17. Both Ostroff and Brudek are from San Fernando Valley. Neither are related to the suspect.

On March 17, 2022, LAPD West Valley Division booked Ostroff into LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys. Bail has been set for 2,000,000.00.

Brudek was also booked into jail on March 17. Her inmate records were not available in time for print.

To provide a tip or more information on this case, please call, LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1925. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org