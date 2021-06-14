CALIFORNIA—California theme parks may return to full capacity on Tuesday, June 15 and guests will no longer be required to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Each theme park may come up with its own social-distancing guidelines, mask mandates, and other guidelines to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. Some parks will only encourage wearing a mask, while others may still require masks. It is recommended to check the theme park’s website before visiting.

The California Health Department strongly recommends that venues, such as theme parks, require a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test, but neither will be required. If an individual at an outdoor event does not provide proof of vaccination, it is suggested that the venue asks the guest to wear a mask.

The state strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test before visiting theme parks.

These updated guidelines will remain in effect until October 1, 2021. The mandates will be reassessed at the beginning of September.