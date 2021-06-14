BEVERLY HILLS—Ed McMahon’s Beverly Hills Traditional Style Home is on the market for $7 million. The home was originally listed on May 26 and was once owned by “Tonight” show host Johnny Carson.

The estate was built in 1989, and is located on a flat corner lot in a gated community in Summit and surrounded by views of the Pacific Ocean. The residence is 7,013 square feet and has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, office, a maid’s quarters, and a guest wing on the home’s upper level. Fireplaces are featured throughout the home which can be found in the living room, Master Bedroom, Family Room, and the Den which also has a wet bar.

The eat-in kitchen has Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances and marble countertops, the master suite has a tray ceiling, double-door entry, and French doors that lead to a balcony with a view of the pool.

The home also has manicured lawns and gardens surrounding the spa, swimming pool, and barbecue station. There is an elevated fire pit for outside entertainment. The property is listed with Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker.