UNITED STATES−Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is challenging former New York Mayor, Mike Bloomberg after Bloomberg pays off fines and restitution of thousands of felons in what appears to be an effort to gain their votes.

In April of 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis along with other Florida legislators passed a law permitting convicted felons who have paid their debt to society by serving their sentence along with any fines, and restitution owed may regain their voting rights. Bloomberg reportedly spent $40 Million on a Florida TV advertisement.

Florida is considered a key battleground state in the 2020 Presidential election. It was Florida in the 2016 election where Broward County Election Chief, Brenda Snipes who was accused of voter fraud.

Mike Bloomberg reportedly paid upwards of $16 million to pay outstanding debts and court fines of 32,000 felons. Gaetz indicated that it wasn’t just any felon who had their fines and court costs paid. Biden supporters were the ones chosen to have their debts paid off for their votes.

Congressman Gaetz has asked Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody to investigate Bloomberg’s actions.

On Tuesday, September 22, Gaetz told FOX News pundit, Sean Hannity, that he just spoke to Ashley Moody, “and she is all over this.” Gaetz indicated there may be a criminal investigation underway. Gaetz then quoted the law that prohibits these actions.

Chapter 104.061 says it’s a 3rd-degree felony for someone to directly or indirectly provide something of value to impact whether or not someone votes. So, the question is whether or not paying off someone’s fines and legal obligations counts as something of value, and it clearly does. − Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz

On his web page, Mike Bloomberg posted an article out of the Washington Post from September 13th. Headlines read, “Mike Bloomberg to spend at least $100 Million to benefit Joe Biden.

Bloomberg’s website also reads, “although his Presidential campaign came up short, he remains committed to defeating Donald Trump by supporting the Democratic nominee and other Democrats down-ballot…”

Bloomberg Tweeted, “The path to the presidency goes through FL. That’s why we’re sharing the story of Trump’s failed presidency and we need @joebiden. The more voters that are engaged, the more likely Biden will win-and we’re going to work to ensure that happens.”

“I’m sick and tired of President Trump’s voters being taken for granted, and I think Alaska and Maine and elsewhere, if someone’s not willing to do their job, maybe voters ought to withhold their vote if Senators withhold theirs.” – Matt Gaetz