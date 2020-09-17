SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, September 16, that Matthew Boulet, 23, of Sherman Oaks, pleaded no contest to stabbing his adoptive fathers multiple times. Boulet was 21 and a college student at the time when the incident occurred.

According to Manuel Almada, the Deputy District Attorney, Boulet, entered the plea regarding two counts of attempted murder and admitted to allegations of causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch, Department V. Boulet is expected to be sentenced to more than 15 years in state prison.

On July 24, 2018, Boulet stabbed one of his fathers several times in the face, ears, neck, arms, and torso.

The prosecutor noted that when Boulet’s other adoptive father attempted to break up the incident, he was stabbed multiple times on the face, chest, and arms the prosecutor added.

Both men managed to survive the stabbing.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Van Nuys Station.