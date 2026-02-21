HOLLYWOOD—We are indeed in the thick of February Sweeps on “General Hospital” and some major secrets are started to reach the surface. There is a lot going on, but at the moment, but the big one we must talk about is the return of Kirsten Storms as Maxie. Yes, Maxie has been off the canvas for over a year, after she was drugged by Jenz Sidwell and has been in a coma ever since.

Yeah, that tidbit about Sidwell being responsible for Maxie’s drugging has not come to the surface, and I wonder what will unfold when that does transpire. That is a major bombshell that will have everyone and I mean everyone looking different at Jenz, especially Lucy, Ava, Brook Lynn (who has already questioned him) and Maxie who never trusted the guy to begin with.

The bigger question is Nathan. Nathan has been back from the dead for around 6 months, Maxie just found out that news from Felicia and it has rocked her to the core. She can’t process how it’s possible. She saw him in front of her eyes die. She buried him. So, Maxie has every reason to question this possibility of her husband, returning from the dead. Why is this a possibility? I think Britt knows more than she is willing to divulge.

She is staying mum to keep receiving her meds from McCollom who is holding her hostage on this project we still have no clue about. After almost a year of secrecy, I need more tidbits dropped; I’m tired of waiting; it’s not fun, there is no excitement, just a mystery that has me thinking the moment we learn the truth, it’s going to be like, “Are you kidding me? That’s the big secret!”

Nathan is facing a dilemma because he has spilled to Nina, he has feelings for Lulu and Lulu has spilled that information as well to Laura. There is one big problem here, Brook Lynn. She knows this information and if I was Brook Lynn, I would use it to strike back at Lulu for being so righteous about revealing the truth about Gio’s paternity. I’m a firm believer you reap what you sew.

The worry about Dante is minimal. Why would he care if Lulu is with Nathan and vice versa. The spark between Lulu and Dante has been gone for quite some time. The bigger issue is Maxie. Nathan was Maxie’s one true love. Yes, I love that Spinelli got the girl but felt the passion and the love with Nathan much more and when he died in Lulu’s arms that was heartbreaking to witness. She struggled to move on from Nathan, so much to the point she got intertwined with his evil brother Peter August.

So, I’m just waiting for the moment when Maxie and Nathan come face-to-face and witness those emotions come out. What is Maxie going to do? What is Nathan going to do? So many different ways this can turn out. In other news that is not that exciting, Curtis was revealed to be the father of Portia’s baby and not Dr. Isaiah Gannon. Yeah, that was a major dud because the writers should have made Isaiah the father of the child to really shake up the situation.

A relationship that I thought I would NEVER see happen again was Elizabeth and Ric Lansing. I hate to say it, but Elizabeth was Ric’s one and only true love. He has such a torch for that woman he will do anything for him, but after all his shenanigans with Sonny and what he did to Carly nearly 20 years ago, Elizabeth has always found it hard to forgive Ric for his behavior. She is warming up to him, they went on a date and it looks like Ric might finally get that second chance he has been dying for.

In other news, you have the fallout or not fallout from Lucas FINALLY discovering that Marco cannot be trusted. Not only does Lucas know that Marco wants to target Sonny still, he knows that Marco and Jenz are working on some secret project involving Britt and blackmailing her! Yes, Lucas, Carly was right about Marco! Lucas should be screaming to the masses, but he’s not doing that, he’s trying to give love a shot.

Yeah, let’s just say Lucas is unlucky in love, first Brad and now Marco. This will not end will Lucas, and to top things off, we have 2 people vying for Drew Cain’s senate seat: Alexis Davis and Willow Tait. Oh, this should be fun “General Hospital” fans.