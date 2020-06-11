MID-WILSHIRE — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is currently in the process of leasing one of his L.A. rental properties. The Mayor is said to be seeking a tenant willing to pay $5,000 a month for his Mid-Wilshire home. Records of the listing transaction were made public on June 4.

The Los Angeles home is a single-story unit that is part of a triplex that Garcetti and his wife Amy Wakeland own. The units were purchased back in 2016 for $1.6 million. The updated English Country style three bedroom, two bath hosts 1,400 square feet along with a number of amenities. The home also provides outdoor living area with a deck and patio space.

The unit sits on a 6,891 square-foot shared corner lot with two separate apartments that have been previously leased out for $5,300 a month according to the Multiple Listing Service. Garcetti and his wife currently live in Windsor Square at the Getty House, which is the official residence for the Mayor of L.A.

His current home has been the site of various protests in recent days. One gathering saw thousands of protesters outside of the city-owned mansion as marchers called for the reopening of the economy and the demand for justice for George Floyd.

According to the MLS, Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty is Garcetti’s listing agent.