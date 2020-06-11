PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, June 10, at 4:09 p.m. firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued an injured 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ynez Canyon Trail in Pacific Palisades. The LAFD Air Operations Unit conducted a hoist operation to retrieve the hiker.

The rescue occurred at 17400 West Camino De Yatasto which is at the south end of the trail. According to LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart, the woman did not suffer life threatening injuries and was just unable to walk.

Trails LA County, under the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation, frequently reminds visitors to do their part to ensure the trails stay open by following COVID-19 guidelines. The county’s trails reopened on May 9 under these enforced guidelines and reduced capacity for certain parking lots.

Please visit trails.lacounty.gov for more trail information and the latest updates.