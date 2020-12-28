MALIBU—On December 9, Pepperdine University made the formal announcement that San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer will be joining the faculty team. Faulconer will be joining as a visiting professor of community leadership and government innovation.

Starting January 1, 2021 Faulconer will teach a new graduate course such as “Innovative Local Leadership,” in the school’s State and Local Policy specialization. Along with regular scheduled courses, Faulconer will be giving public lectures and consult the development of coursework for the Master of Public Policy (MPP) program and forthcoming online degree programs.

“As the graduate program focuses on preparing public leaders who make government systems more efficient and responsive to the needs of residents, I’m delighted to welcome a nationally recognized leader in this field in Mayor Faulconer to Pepperdine,” noted Pete Peterson, Dean and Braun Family Dean’s Chair of the School of Public Policy. “We’ve seen significant growth in the number of students who come to the School of Public Policy, seeking innovative solutions on issues from housing and homelessness to education policy and fiscal transparency at the local level. I’m excited that they’ll get the chance to learn from the mayor as we continue to build out our programming in this area” stated in press release.

Faulconer served as the 36th mayor of San Diego. He was sworn into office back in March 2014 after the resignation of Bob Filner. Then in June 2016, Faulconer won the election to a full term.

“I’m honored to join the faculty of Pepperdine’s distinguished School of Public Policy,” Mayor Faulconer said. “California is where new opportunities take hold and new ideas take flight, and our government must embrace these values so it can better serve the public. I’m proud to share with the next generation of public servants the successes, lessons, and insights learned during my time as mayor and city council member in San Diego, and to work with Dean Peterson to envision new leadership programs for the school”.

Pepperdine is recognized for its Davenport Institute For Public Engagement and Civic Leadership. The Davenport institute focuses on teaching and training of public-sector leaders to better involve there residents in policy making through improved processes and technology. The university has prepared hundreds of alumni and prepped them for careers in state and municipal government positions throughout California, and overall country.

Faulconer will join the School of Public Policy faculty and staff to gain knowledge and access to new opportunities for the programs based on his own personal experiences.

Before becoming mayor Faulconer served seven years with the San Diego City Council, where he was president pro tempore and the inaugural chair of the city’s audit committee, then served city mayor for two years.