BEL AIR— The Bel-Air Association, along with “Keep Bel-Air Beautiful,” will soon send out a year-end letter requesting the public to make donations to the KBAB fund. The Association, KBAB volunteers, and employees work throughout the year, especially during the holidays to help the neighborhood celebrate the season.

This year would mark the 27th year of the “Keep Bel-Air Beautiful” program. This program was established in 1993 when the City of Los Angeles decided to cut back on budget, limiting services to the Bel-Air neighborhood. The donations and generosity from the neighbors have facilitated in island overhauls, seasonal planting, holiday decorations, and roadside clean ups.

In 2019, because of the campaign, KBAB was able to repair and repaint the damage to the East Gate, upgrade holiday decorations, install lights early, refurbish the Sunset Blvd. entrance signpost, and trim dangerous trees and branches.

Other goals include repairing damages to the West Gate as well as preserving and fixing the large island on Moraga. All these donations come from the Bel-Air community. All donations to KBAB are tax deductible, thanks to a ruling two years ago. You can donate here.