WEST HOLLYWOOD—Community members are invited to learn about West Hollywood’s current Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget at an upcoming virtual public meeting with the West Hollywood City Council Finance & Budget Subcommittee.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website that the Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting will take place on Monday, January 31 at 12 p.m. via Zoom teleconference and it will be livestreamed on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv. The meeting is free and open to the public; public comment is welcome. The meeting agenda and staff report can be found at www.weho.org/councilagendas under the “Finance & Budget Subcommittee Meetings” section. To provide public comment follow dial-in instructions on the first page of the meeting agenda.

The Finance & Budget Subcommittee, comprising the City’s Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore, reviews the City budget before its adoption by the full Council. The Subcommittee will discuss the mid-year budget outlook in relationship to city priorities as well as potential changes in the City’s Living Wage Ordinance. The subcommittee may provide direction on matters relating to capital improvements, homelessness, public safety, and other budget topics that span multiple years.

As a part of the Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting, West Hollywood staff will present a staff report recapping the FY2021-22 Budget. It will include a summary of the mid-year budget position and items for discussion and next steps.

West Hollywood’s annual operating Budget and Capital Work Plan is available online in an interactive format at http://www.weho.org/budget (click the “Approved FY2021-2022 Budget” link at the center of the page). The online budget provides easily accessible information about budgeted city revenues and expenditures in a user-friendly format.

For more details about the Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting contact Christine Safriet, West Hollywood Budget Officer, at (323) 848-6467 or at csafriet@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.