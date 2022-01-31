BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that Frieze regrets that the launch of Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills, planned for Beverly Gardens Park, will not take place this year.

Due to delays in shipping and labor shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in Frieze announcing they do not have sufficient artworks to realize a full-scale public sculpture installation.

“We are grateful to the City of Beverly Hills, as well as the participating galleries and artists, for all their support. We continue to look forward to this year’s Frieze Week in Beverly Hills. Frieze Los Angeles returns February 17-20 at a new location, 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, adjacent to The Beverly Hilton hotel,” stated Frieze in a statement.