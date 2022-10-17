HOLLYWOOD—Rapper and performing artist Megan Thee Stallion’s home was robbed of a large amount of assets while she was away in New York preparing to perform on SNL.

On Thursday, October 13, two men were caught on camera shattering a glass door in the back of the home making their way into the rapper’s bedroom. The pair stole an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash, and electronics then fled the scene. The two suspects were wearing hoodies and gloves and could not be easily identified. There have not been any arrests made for this crime and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Thee Stallion’s home and her neighbors security footage as well.

Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter shortly after she was notified of the robbery that, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” she said, before adding, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

Thee Stallion is one of the many celebrities who have fallen victim to theft in the Los Angeles area.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was born in Houston, Texas and was discovered on social media platforms after videos of her freestyling became popular. She was signed to 300 Entertainment in 2018 where she released Fever in 2019 and Suga in 2020. Both singles made it to the top ten of the Billboard 200.

In her career she has received several accolades, including six BET Awards, five BET Hip Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and three Grammy Awards. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, she became the second female rapper to win Best New Artist, after Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Canyon News contacted LAPD for more information and were told that they cannot provide any additional details at the moment.