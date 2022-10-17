MALIBU—Decker Canyon is closing down so the city can clear the area of rocks and debris. The canyon is expected to open back up on Monday, October 17.

Several rockslides occurred in the area recently causing some road closures on Friday, October 14. From Pacific Coast Highway to Encinal Canyon Road crews worked to stabilize the hillside and cleared the roadway of debris. The rockslide occurred on Tuesday, October 11.

SR73 was closed in both directions from PCH to Encinal Canyon, just north of county fire station 72. Caltrans officials stated that closure is expected to remain in place through Monday, allowing professional rock-climbers to remove the remaining loose rocks and boulders from the affected cliff.

Residents with identification will be permitted on the southbound side of the route only, as far as lower Decker Edison Road.

All other motorists will be directed to Encinal Canyon Road.