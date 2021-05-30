WEST HOLLYWOOD—Memorial Day Weekend has the city preparing for all different things to do. Local events will be spread throughout the weekend for people to attend. Events started on Friday, May 28.

There were four big events, which started with a Digital Drag Festival. People could buy tickets to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants perform songs they lip-sang to, and they also told jokes. The Hollywood Legion Theatre hosted the Christopher Nolen film, “Tenant, at night.”

The other two events were at the Angel City Market and the Alamo Drafthouse. The Drafthouse showed the movie “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part II” at its reopening, and the Angel City Market showed the Dodgers versus the Giants game on outdoor screens.

On Sunday, May 30, the Lavender Effect is live-streaming its virtual Pride Parade. Alec Mapa will host it, and you can view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/c/thelavendereffect.

On Monday, May 31, the Los Angeles River will be opening recreational zones for people to go kayaking, fishing, swimming, and more. Forest Lawn will also be hosting a live stream virtual event on Facebook in honor of Forest Lawn’s 106 memorial to fallen veterans. To view the live stream, you can use this link https://forestlawn.com/events/memorial-day/.

For more information about Memorial Day Weekend, you can visit the city of West Hollywood’s website.