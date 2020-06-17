BEVERLY HILLS ⁠— According to the City of Beverly Hills, the piling work for the Metro Purple Line extension was completed on Monday, June 15. The original expected date of completion was not until March of 2021. The piling has been finalized seven months in advance.

The City Council originally voted to close down Wilshire Boulevard from Crescent to Beverly Drive in March of this year. The reduced traffic was meant to expedite the work on the Purple Line’s extension. This extension includes a new Subway stop in Beverly Hills, according to the city’s reports.

The block closure was officially reopened the night of Sunday, June 14. Metro also credits the safer-at-home orders with aiding the expedited process. In a public statement, Metro Board Chair and Inglewood City Mayor James T. Butts stated:

“Wilshire Boulevard will probably never again see the light traffic conditions that resulted from our county’s safer-at-home order. Metro quickly struck while the iron was hot and did our work efficiently. ”

The Mayor also states that the expedited process has saved many local businesses and residents from long-term impacts of the construction. “It is a testament to how city and governments can partner effectively even during a crisis,” he further commented.