CANADA— Singer and songwriter Michael Buble received death threats, according to his wife, Luisana Lopilato, after he was accused of being aggressive with her on a prior joint Instagram live.

Back in April, Buble and his wife did an Instagram Live video where it showed Lopilato speak to the camera and Buble elbowing her before both laughing and playfully pulling each other in. This caused many fans to accuse Buble of being abusive with his wife. Buble’s wife then defended her husband on Instagram shortly after.

So much backlash was received, that Lopilato confirmed her husband even received death threats since that day. During an interview on Argentian TV show “Intrusos,” Lopilato revealed the couple received detailed threats,

“Photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating.”

Lopilato and Buble married in March 2011 and have three children together. Buble is best known for his classic jazz and soul singing.