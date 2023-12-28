ANAHEIM–No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama won the coveted berths in the 2024 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential in Pasadena, Calif., and their first stop along the way was a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Both teams were celebrated with a festive cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park. Featured in the cavalcade were Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh along with Michigan players: defensive back Mike Sainristil, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins and running back Blake Corum.

Also featured were Alabama head coach Nick Saban along with Alabama players: quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Dallas Turner, and defensive back Malachi Moore.

In addition, this special cavalcade included appearances by the 2024 President of The Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Alex P. Aghajanian, as well as the 2024 Rose Queen Naomi Stilitano and the Royal Court. Vibrant music accompanied the celebrants, courtesy of the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band.

Immediately following the cavalcade, Disneyland Resort hosted media for questions with the head coaches and featured players.

The teams will meet again at the Rose Bowl Stadium, where they will play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 1, 2024. No. 1 Michigan won its third consecutive Big Ten Championship and finished with a perfect 13-0 record. No. 4 Alabama won 11 consecutive games on its way to the SEC Championship, finishing with a 12-1 record.

This 110th Rose Bowl game will mark the first time Michigan and Alabama meet at this storied bowl location.