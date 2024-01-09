HOUSTON, TX– The Michigan Wolverines captured the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship With a rousing defeat over the Washington Huskies, 34-13 at NRG Stadium completing one of the most dominant seasons in College Football history going a flawless 15-0.

Wolverines Running Back Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns earning offensive MVP honors. Donovan Edwards had 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Michigan finished the season as a controversial champion.

Jim Harbaugh, hoisting the CFP trophy Monday night was a feather in the cap of the ultimate Michigan Man. Harbaugh, who struggled to beat Ohio State across his first six seasons at Michigan, has now taken down his program’s arch rival in three straight seasons, winning as many Big Ten Championship Games and now a national title.

Michigan concludes a controversy-filled season in which Harbaugh spent six games away from Michigan while serving suspensions for sign stealing as well as recruiting violations. Harbaugh is polarizing, arrogant yet charming at the same time.

Love him or hate him, he has proven himself to be one of the best football coaches of this generation.

Washington’s top-ranked passing offense struggled to gain traction as Michigan’s top-ranked defense proved to be the superior unit. Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was intercepted twice with the second a game-sealing pick and 81-yard return from cornerback Mike Sainristil with 3:37 remaining.

Corum put the finishing touches on Michigan’s title win with a 7-yard touchdown run two plays later.

Michigan won its first national championship since 1997 (split with Nebraska) and first undisputed crown of the modern era. This is the Wolverines’ 10th national title in program history.

Monday night mirrored Michigan’s entire season. The Wolverines absolutely dominated in the beginning of this season and start of this game. Then came some struggles and distractions before a strong finish that left no doubt of their dominance as college football enters a new era.