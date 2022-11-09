UNITED STATES—The majority of the results of the November 8, General Election are in and the red wave projected by political analysts for Republicans did not occur. The control of House of Representatives and Senate is still pending as ballots are being counted.



Alex Padilla is currently in the lead in the California Senate race carrying 59.04 percent of the vote. Mark Meuser has 40.96 percent of the vote. Governor Gavin Newsom is at 58 percent while his contender Republican Brian Dahle is at 42 percent. Dahle conceded the contest to Newsom early Wednesday morning.



Attorney General Rob Bonta won 58 percent of the vote over Republican Nathan Hochman with 42 percent.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-1) leads with 59.9 percent over Democrat Max Steiner at 40.11. Rep. John Duarte (R-CA-13) is in the lead with 50.1 percent. Adam Gray (D-CA-13) has 49.9. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA-22) is holding 54 percent and Rudy Salas (D-CA-22) has 46 percent.



According to reports, Orange, Bakersfield, Santa Clarita, and Palm Springs counties have voted Republican.



Democrat John Fetterman won the Senate race in Pennsylvania with 50 percent of the vote, flipping Pennsylvania from red to blue defeating his opponent Mehmet Oz who earned 47.4 percent of the vote.



Pennsylvania will hold a special election after Democrats elected State Representative Anthony “Tony” DeLuca who died on October 9.



In Georgia, Democrat contender Reverend Raphael Warnock is in the lead for the Senate seat carrying 49.4 percent of the vote. Former NFL player, Herschel Walker holds 48.5 percent, and a runoff election is scheduled for December 6, as neither candidate earned over 50 percent of the vote.



Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger kept his seat with 53.2 percent of the vote. Democrat Stacy Abrams lost the gubernatorial race for the second to incumbent, Governor Brian Kemp.



Arizona initially reported glitches with equipment in Maricopa County, but Democrat Katie Hobbs has taken the lead with 50.3 percent over Republican Kari Lake with 49.7 percent of the vote.



Katie Britt (R-AL) won former Senator Richard Shelby’s vacant seat with 67 percent of the vote. Tim Nelson (R-AL) won his seat in the Senate with 55.6 percent.



Attorney General Steve Marshall (R-AL) kept his seat with 68 percent of the vote. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) held his seat in the House with 71.3 percent. Republican, Jerry Carl wins a House seat by 84.2 percent, Congressman Barry Moore (R-Al) 68.2 percent, and Governor Kay Ivey keeps her seat.



Republicans won across Florida with Incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis winning his seat by 59.3 percent. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio kept his seat with 57.7 percent of the vote and Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) won his race by 67.6.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott won his seat with 62.3 percent and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul won 60 percent of the vote in his state.