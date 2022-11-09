INGLEWOOD—The United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams and Andrew Whitworth are inviting Los Angeles County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to end poverty on Saturday, November 12, at SoFi Stadium.

Spend your Saturday at the home of the Super Bowl Champions, for the second annual WalkUnitedLA, supporting United Way’s efforts to break the cycle of poverty through housing, education, and economic opportunity. New this year will be a special commemorative centennial celebration post-walk/run featuring a “Taste of Inglewood,” live entertainment, food trucks, hands-on volunteer opportunities, kids’ activities and much more.

WalkUnitedLA, formerly known as HomeWalk, is the signature community event for the Los Angeles Rams and will continue to power the movement to end poverty for unhoused neighbors, students and working families. Since 2007, HomeWalk, and now WalkUnitedLA has brought together more than 130,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $10 million to end homelessness for over 20,000 of our unhoused neighbors. The event united Angelenos supporting bold solutions to bring everyone to the single largest annual event to end homelessness across the nation.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the LA Rams brought WalkUnitedLA to SoFi Stadium in its expansion to acknowledge and address the intersectional root causes of poverty, especially after a global pandemic and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew Whitworth, an incredible champion not only on the field but a powerful leader for positive change in our communities, join us on November 12th for a day of action, impact, and celebration to all who have made a difference for others,” said Elise Buik, President, and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have both United Way’s Centennial and the Super Bowl championship to celebrate this year, and together we will continue to do the work, tackling key issues and forging the solutions necessary to make a stronger and more vibrant Los Angeles for the next 100 years,” explains Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

WalkUnitedLA participants will raise funds and awareness to end homelessness and create more affordable housing; provide equitable and quality education to all students; and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.

Go to www.walkunitedla.org for more information. Together, we will WalkUnited in a day of community building for our most vulnerable neighbors and celebrate with everyone 100 years of service and impact for our communities.