MALIBU—Mike Moustakas has listed his Malibu Townhome for almost $1.5 million. The 32-year-old Los Angeles native is a baseball infielder for the Cincinnati Reds. He has played for the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers. It is rumored that the Reds may trade him to the Royals.

The Mediterranean-styled condo is currently selling for $1,499,000 at an estimated payment of $5,017 per month. It has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is a total of 1,831 square feet and sits on a 0.37 acre lot. The property was built in 2000 and was last sold in 2014 for $1.27 million. It contains a balcony that provides a view of the Pacific Ocean. The home is located near a beach, parks, and hiking trails, all of which can be found within less than a mile from the residence. The property is multi-leveled and includes a private pool and spa.

Moustakas sold another Malibu property he owned in 2018 for $5.6 million. Some of Moustakas notable accomplishments include being the 2010 Player of the Year for the Texas League Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He is also a three-time All-Star (2015, 2017 & 2019), he won the 2017 AL Comeback Player of the Year Award. He has accomplished 20-Home Run Season five times (2012, 2015 & 2017-2019), had 30-Home Run Seasons twice (2017 & 2019), and won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.