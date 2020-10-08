UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, October 7, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Senator Kamala Harris participated in the 2020 Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susan Page served as the moderator for the debate noting topics were selected that neither candidate were previously informed about.

Senator Harris spoke first criticizing the handling of the coronavirus by the Trump administration. She indicated that the Biden-Harris campaign would provide a vaccine that would be free for everyone.

“From the very first day, President Donald Trump put America first,” said Pence.

Pence noted the Biden administration has said what they are going to do sounds an awful lot like what they have already been doing, “It sounds a little like plagiarism.” He reported that the vaccine is expected by the end of the year and asked Senator Harris, to please stop undermining the President. He spoke of the 60 million lives lost from the swine flu, during the Obama-Biden administration.

Page asked how each candidate would make a fundamental change should they become President, and if they had plans to raise taxes. Harris said Joe Biden would not raise taxes on those that make less than $400,000

Pence responded, “On day one, Joe Biden will raise your taxes.” Harris laughed and said, “that’s not what I said.”

Pence interrupted citing that Biden said twice last week that he would repeal the Trump taxes. “Senator Harris, you are entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts.”

Pence discussed the Outdoors Act that President Trump signed reducing carbon dioxide through innovation, natural gas, and fracking.

Harris stated that Joe Biden would not end fracking. Pence interrupted reminding Harris that Biden said he would end fracking twice last week.

“China is to blame for the coronavirus, and President Trump is not happy about it,” said Mike Pence. He addressed the U.S. restricting travel by the end of January, and China not allowing the U.S. to learn about the virus until mid-February.

In regard to abortion, Harris noted her belief on, “reproductive rights for women, woman has the right to choose what happens to her body, not President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Pence spoke of being proud to be a part of a pro-life administration and indicated that both he and Donald Trump have pro-life views and do not apologize for it.

Pence asked Harris if Amy Coney Barret is confirmed, who was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court if she and Biden intend to stack the court to which Harris did not reply.

Harris thanked Pence for the history lesson, quoted Lincoln who allowed the American people to choose their Supreme Court Justice after the election.