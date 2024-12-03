LAUREL CANYON—On November 27, at 4:43 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department(LAFD) responded to a call of a structure fire at 8541 W. Lookout Mountain Avenue, in Hollywood Hills West. Once the fire was extinguished, the body of an elderly male, later identified as William “Will” Rothschild of the Jewish banking empire established in the 19th century in Germany



The home he resided in was a mansion. The Rothschilds were a prominent family in the banking industry in the 18th and 19th centuries and are still known today as one of the wealthiest families in the United States though their legacy began in Frankfurt Germany, it, lives on today through the heirs of the Rothschild dynasty who live in homes throughout the United States who prophet still today from the fruits and labor of their ancestors.



The Daily Mail first reported that Lord Jacob Rothschild of the same banking family, died last February at age 87. Reports indicate that William Rothschild was in his 70s.



The initial post on the Alert page, on the LAFD website was made by LAFD spokesperson, Brian Humphrey who described the fire as an “Offensive fire attack at the two-story ascending hillside home with fire showing. LAFD Valley Bureau was first on the scene.



The second post was made at 5:16 p.m. and added an address correction. The fire progressed into a knockdown structure fire with a civilian fatality.



“45 LAFD Firefighters took just 33 minutes to access, confine, and fully extinguish [the] fire.” One person whose age and gender had yet to be determined was found dead.



On November 27, at 6:02 p.m., a third update on the incident was listed as fire #1178.



“Flames were confined to the first floor of the two-story hillside home, and prevented from extending to vegetation or nearby residential structures. Discovered deceased within the premises was an elder adult male. No other injuries [were] reported.



The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team has been summoned to provide emotional support and assistance to the decedent’s family and neighbors. The cause of the fire remains under active investigation. The cause, time, and manner of the man’s death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”