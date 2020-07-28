SANTA MONICA—On Monday, July 27, a small earthquake struck Santa Monica. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to have occurred 2.49 miles northwest of Santa Monica at about 6 a.m.

According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are “usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph,” and those with a magnitude between 2.5 to 5.4 are “often felt, but only causes minor damage.”

Multiple individuals said they felt the earthquake Monday morning and posted their experiences on Twitter.

One user said, “Ok I’m not crazy. Felt a jolt and then dog jumped on bed. Thought she bumped into something but nope, it was the earth!”

Another said, “Felt that quick one at the labor & delivery unit at @UCLAHealth hospital!”

Popular YouTuber iJustice tweeted: “Little earthquake in Santa Monica. Thought the pup was trying to wake me up for a potty but he was [sleeping emoji].”

There are many earthquakes a day in California, caused by the movement of the Pacific and North American plates, but most are minor.