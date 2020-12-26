WEST HOLLYWOOD—Missing Persons Unit investigators of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Jepthah Micah Hardison, 44, who was reported missing on December 16, has been found as of Monday, December 21.

Jepthah was last seen on the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Hollywood at approximately 3:30 p.m. wearing a red/brown/white shirt, brown boots, and blue jeans.

His family had not seen or heard from him and noted he suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder and several other medical conditions.

The location of where Hardison was discovered has not been disclosed to the public. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Deputy Trina Schrader thanked the public for their assistance in locating the missing individual.