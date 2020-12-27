LOS FELIZ—Actor Zac Efron, who has appeared in many movies such as High School Musical, Bay Watch, The Greatest Showman, has sold his mansion in Los Feliz for $5.9 million. Currently, the 33 year old actor resides in Australia where he is filming “Gold,” a survival thriller which will feature Efron escaping from the harsh elements of the Australian Outback. Allegedly, he is staying in Byron Bay and may purchase a property there.

The property is a 5 bed, 2 stories, 5.5 bath, is 5,644 square feet, and has a 0.81 acre lot, located in the sought-after neighborhood “The Oaks.” It is a contemporary-styled, single-family home, which was built in 1964. It was last sold in 2013 for $4 million ($1,045 per square foot).

The long gated driveway opens up to a view from downtown to the ocean, and it is visible from every room in the house. It has a master suite on the main level which contains a spa-like master bath, three additional bedrooms with bathrooms downstairs, along with a separate one bed/one bath guesthouse. Other rooms include a living Room, and walk-in closet. There are amenities such as a chef’s kitchen with ceiling-high windows, gym, wine cellar, and security cameras. There is also a newly renovated pool and spa with a waterfall.

The prevalent design of the home is an Asian-zen style. One of the gates has a similar design to a mahjong fence. Some parts of the mansion are surrounded with bamboo.