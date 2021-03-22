SANTA MONICA—Sherelle Hatcher, the 37-year old woman, who was last seen in the 1700 block of Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica on Monday, March 15 was recently found and is safe, according to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

Hatcher was last seen by her apartment staff at 6:28 a.m. heading towards Santa Monica Beach. Lieutenant Rudy Flores from SMPD told Canyon News that Hatcher was located on Friday, March 19 and is currently safe. She was located about four hours after police issued information about her on a bulletin. SMPD did not comment on Hatcher’s exact location and time when found.

Hatcher attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and matriculated from Morgan State University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Hatcher came from Baltimore and traveled to Santa Monica for work.