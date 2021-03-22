UNITED STATES−On Sunday, March 21, authorities confirmed that the U.S. Government signed an $86 million contract with the San Antonio non-profit, Endeavors to help house the massive number of immigrants and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) coming over the southwest border from Mexico into the United States.

Canyon-News reached out to the Endeavors organization, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and received a response from both.

President and CEO of Endeavors Jon Allman confirmed the request for their assistance.

“I can confirm that DHS has contracted with Endeavors to provide critical services to migrant families, which is a continuation of services we have delivered to the migrant population since 2012,” Allman stated

Danielle Bennett of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent the following message from Acting Director, Tae D. Johnson reminding people that the border is not open.

Statement attributable to ICE Acting Director Tae D. Johnson.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signed a short-term contract with the non-profit division of Endeavors to provide temporary shelter and processing services for families who have not been expelled and are therefore placed in immigration proceedings for their removal from the United States. The $86.9 million contracts provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services. The families will receive a comprehensive health assessment that includes COVID-19 testing,” Johnson continued.

“Our border is not open. The majority of individuals continue to be expelled under the Centers for Disease Control’s public health authority,” Director Johnson stated.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas led a bipartisan Senate delegation to El Paso, Texas to view operations on the southwest border and receive a briefing on the processing, shelter, and transfer of unaccompanied children.

Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) toured the building to ensure its safety for migrant children.

In a March 19, press release found on dhs.gov, DHS Secretary Mayorkas made the following statement: “The risks posed by the spread of COVID-19 have made this mission all the more difficult.”

“I am grateful for the exceptional talent and responsiveness of the FEMA team. I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care. Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child.”

“We are working in partnership with HHS to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves. Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible, consistent with legal requirements and in the best interest of the children.”