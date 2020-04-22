UNITED STATES- Two sports fans filed lawsuits on Monday, April 20 against MLB, each individual club, and ticket resellers for not refunding tickets they purchased for games which have been up in the air due to the Corona Virus.

One fan purchased a partial season plan and spent $317 as part of a payment plan, while another fan paid just under $1,000 to Ticketmaster for 6 tickets to a RedSox/Yankees game. Both fans are encouraging other fans to join in on a class-action lawsuit.

Since COVID-19 has been canceling every event scheduled for sports, amongst many things, MLB, its teams, and ticket resellers have labeled games that have not occurred as postponements rather than cancellations, resulting in the teams being able to keep the payments already made for such games. So far, there is no word on when and if MLB games will take place in 2020 at all due to the uncertainty with the COVID-19 crisis.