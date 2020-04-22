UNITED STATES−Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Michael Moore posting a video of a violent attack on the President of the United States. Moore responded to a tweet issued by President Trump demanding the Liberation of the state of Michigan on Friday, April 17, against orders issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer who has extended the stay-at-home order until April 30.

In the video, Moore posted depicts several people attacking a dummy resembling the Commander of Chief, where he is being kicked in the face. It is not known if the Secret Service will is investigating the incident or when it transpired.

President Trump entrusted the governor of each state to make the final decision on when to open their prospective state. In Michigan, the ordinance prevents people traveling to a second residence and forbids the sale of some non-essential items.

Donald Trump tweets out: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”Ok! Done!Nov 3. Posted by Michael Moore on Saturday, April 18, 2020

The video can be found on “Rumble with Michael Moore” on Facebook. A quick search of Moore’s photos may uncover photos that can be considered offensive or demeaning to women.

Moore predicted in 2016, that President Trump would win the election, and indicated that he believes, President Trump will win again. Moore endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2020 Presidential campaign.

In a CNN interview promoting Moore’s upcoming documentary on the impact of the 2016 election, “Fahrenheit 11/9” Moore made the following statement:

“Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot. He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way, you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.”