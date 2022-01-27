MALIBU—The National Weather Service announced that strong Santa Ana winds are expected in the region Thursday, January 27 thru Saturday, January 29 for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Starting Thursday evening, but strongest early Friday. Locally gusty winds are expected to continue into Saturday morning for wind-prone locations. This event will be weaker than last week’s strong Santa Ana event. Residents are being informed to be prepared for potential power and traffic signal outages.

Locally gusty NE winds diminishing across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through this afternoon, with peak gusts of 20 mph for the coast and 40 mph for the foothills and mountains.

Additional Santa Ana winds will affect much of the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late Thursday through Friday with gusts of 45-55 mph. Gusts of 35-40 mph for the Ventura Coast and Malibu coastal area.

For more weather information, visit NWS LA Oxnard:

https://www.weather.gov/lox/

High surf will create dangerous conditions on the coast, including large breaking waves and rip currents, potential for beach erosion and debris in the water, dangerous conditions for small boats, sneaker waves can drag people out to sea from beaches and jetties. Always swim near a staffed lifeguard station.

Downed trees, debris in the roadway, power and traffic signal outages. Motorists must approach any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as an all-way stop sign under California law. That means come to a complete stop.

During power outages, monitor emergency and weather information on AM and FM local news using battery powered, handcrank, solar powered or car radios, which will function when the power is out.

All city emergency information is posted on the website www.malibucity.org, nextdoor, and social media. All current City alerts are posted at www.malibucity.org/alerts. Sign up for alerts at www.malibucity.org/news (scroll to alert center and choose a category, such as emergency, weather, traffic, utility). The city will send out alerts for weather using “weather advisories” and power outages using “utility advisories,” so if you are not signed up for those categories, you won’t receive those alerts.