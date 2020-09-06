MALIBU – A man died when his motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Saturday, September 5.

All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway at El Matador State Beach in Malibu remain closed for investigation after the accident happened.

According to Lt. Greg Evans of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station, the accident was reported at about 2:50 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the vehicles were not injured. The case is still under investigation.