BRENTWOOD—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call regarding a 19-year-old, mountain bike hiker who was stranded at 3387 Mandeville Canyon Rd., at 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

LAFD Air Ops arrived on the scene and located the hiker. His wounds were assessed by medics and diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Special rescue equipment was utilized to initiate a hoist operation, which was handled via airlift in a helicopter. The hiker was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information has been disclosed to the public.