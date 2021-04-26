MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its emergency alert system on Sunday, April 25 that a mudslide was blocking the southbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road. The mudslide was approximately one mile north of Pacific Coast Highway.

Both Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were notified and enroute to clear the roads for drivers. Motorists encountered delays and were informed to utilize alternate routes as the road was cleared of debris. There was no reports of any injuries as a result of the mudslide.