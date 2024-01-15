BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, January 12, the LAPD announced that they arrested several suspect connected to a series of burglaries that have transpired in the region. The LAPD reported in December 2023, the West Los Angeles Division, in collaboration with Beverly Hills Police Department and Glendale Police Department, identified and arrested 13 suspects who have been part of an organized burglary series affecting the greater Los Angeles area and adjacent communities.

On December 19, 2023, the Glendale PD located a burglary group responsible for multiple burglaries in Glendale. Officers spotted three suspects enter a vehicle, wearing similar clothing consistent with descriptions previously provided. The officers started to drive in the direction where the burglaries had occurred. Glendale officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. One suspect was detained and the other two fled on foot but were quickly apprehended. All three suspects were arrested for residential burglary.

On December 27, 2023, West Los Angeles Area officers responded to a radio call to meet officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department in the area of Coldwater Canyon Drive south of Mulholland Drive to assist with a burglary investigation where approximately five suspects fled on foot. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Ford Explorer. A perimeter was established, and three suspects were taken into custody after an extensive K-9 Unit search. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded, and over $1 million dollars in stolen designer purses, clothing, watches and jewelry, belonging to the victim, were recovered.

On December 28, 2023, West Los Angeles detectives, along with Metropolitan Division officers, identified a home where the suspects had been recently staying and stashing property. A search of the suspect’s residence and vehicles resulted in the discovery of additional stolen designer purses, watches, jewelry and additional evidence linking the suspects to multiple crimes. Three suspects were arrested during the incident and the case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office where all three suspects were filed on for one count of residential burglary.

On December 30, 2023, LAPD officers responded to a radio call of burglary suspects at a residence near Hutton Drive and Melinda Drive. Additional information was provided by the BHPD regarding a 2018 white Mercedes GLS used in an additional burglary in their region. The white Mercedes GLS was located near the area and a female inside the vehicle was detained. A perimeter was established, and four suspects were taken into custody after an extensive K-9 Unit search. All four suspects were arrested and booked for conspiracy to commit burglary.

In the past few weeks, detectives discovered evidence connecting the arrests to a large organized burglary ring responsible for a multitude of cases throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Detectives from the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank, and Glendale police departments are working in tandem with additional affected agencies to identify the remaining members of the group and to secure additional charges for the crimes they are responsible for committing. Detectives identified and returned most all the recovered stolen property to the rightful owners but hope to discover additional victim’s property as they continue their investigative efforts.

Due to the ongoing investigation additional suspect information and photographs will be released at a future time. Detectives are releasing photographs of the suspects because they believe there are additional victims who have yet to be identified.

Victims, or anyone with information to these individuals, can contact detectives at (213) 216-5308. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.