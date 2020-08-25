AMERICA— A riot was declared and multiple arrests were made after multiple arson fires were set at the Portland Police Association (PPA) building in North Portland.

At around 9:30 p.m., around 300 people marched to the Portland Police Association Building in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street chanting many things including “burn it down.” Some people also wore helmets, gas masks, body armor, and carried shields.

Minutes after the crowd arrived, flames were seen from the side of the building and power inside the building went out. The dry weather also made the fire worse.

Warnings were directed at the crowd.

At 11:30 p.m., two more fires were lit on the north side of the building. A crowd also began to surround officers and hit them with umbrellas and other objects. Officers began to arrest people.

There were many people with the words “press” printing on their clothing, and these people were seen throwing rocks at officers. One rock cracked the glass of a police car.

Chain link fences and other blockades were also used to close the streets. Portland Police deployed CS (tear) gas and used other crowd control munitions. Most of the rioters had dispersed by around 1:00 a.m.

Twenty-five people were arrested.

Because 30 patrol officers were pulled from the precincts, responses to calls for service were limited. In total, over 100 calls were on hold, which included a priority disturbance, a priority assault, a priority burglary to an occupied apartment, welfare checks, threats, and roadway hazards.