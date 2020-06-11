SHERMAN OAKS—The Westfield ‘Fashion Square’ Mall as well as The Sherman Oaks Galleria are now open with limited business. Some of the stores are still closed, but the malls are officially open for walking around and keeping out of the hot summer sun.

The operating hours at the Westfield Mall are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the entire month of June with official special opening hours on Thursday, June 11.

Some of the stores that are still closed in the Westfield Mall are, Bath & Body Works, Finish Line, Hollister, Apple Store and Kiehls. Some of the stores besides restaurants that are open are, MACY’S, Lids, Old Navy and Pandora. For a complete list of stores that are both open and closed, check out www.westfield.com/fashionsquare/stores.

A security officer from The Sherman Oaks Galleria stated, “certain spots are open and some restaurants never closed and continued to offer curbside pick ups during the quarantine, but now they are open for dine-in.” To find out what stores are open at The Galleria, go to www.shermanoaksgalleria.com. To ask questions or speak with a security officer, call 818.382.4100 or email hello@shermanoaksgalleria.com.

The malls that have reopened in Sherman Oaks as well as throughout Los Angeles are done so with new safety protocols. The rules set in place follow CDC guidelines, which include wearing a mask at all times, practicing social distancing of six feet and following advice not to use public water drinking fountains.

For more information on proper mall etiquette during this time, go to, https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf.