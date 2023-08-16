BEVERLY HILLS—Musician Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, who co-wrote the Katy Perry song “Walking on Air” has been missing since June 29. Her friends and neighbors are still searching for her and her missing 19-year-old cat.

According to her friends, Leierth-Segura’s 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen in the middle of the night on June 29 in Beverly Hills. Her sister Liz Montgomery immediately filed a missing person report with the Beverly Hills Police department after she discovered no one in her social circle heard from her.

Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden and moved to the United States at age 15. Much of her family still lives in the Scandinavian country today. According to her Imbd page she is described as “a storyteller and has used numerous mediums to showcase her artistry. She has been working as a professional in the entertainment industry since she was five years old, as a child actress and singer.” She is also a screenwriter and director who has directed an array of Off-Broadway theater, plays, live-performances and music-videos in New York City, Paris and London.

Leierth-Segura’s style as a screenwriter and director has been described as unique and she is able to illustrate her vision by drawing upon her life experiences.

Canyon News contacted a friend of Leierth-Segura’s for an interview but did not get back before print.