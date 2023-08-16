MALIBU—On Wednesday, August 16, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact LASD at the number located on the bottom of this article.

On August 12, LASD requested the public’s assistance in finding a 75-year-old missing female who reportedly has dementia.



Candace Nyphus Poag, was last seen Saturday, August 12, at approximately 1:46 p.m. at 6400 block of Cavalleri Road, near Kanan Dume Road.



Poag is a white female approximately 5’6” tall and weighing around 105 pounds. LASD described her as having red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing red hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

LASD deputies indicated that she may be headed to Woodland Hills.

On Sunday, August 13, LASD Missing Person’s Unit requested help from the public in finding Joseph Brockington III. He is described by LASD as being a black, 21-year-old male who was last seen on the 1100 block of Formosa Avenue in West Hollywood on June 18, at approximately 3:04 p.m.

Brockington is 5’10,” and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair he normally keeps braided.



Anyone with information about Poag or Brockington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.