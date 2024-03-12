HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Rapper and music producer, Dr. Dre whose real name is Andre Young, 59, grew to fame with the group NWA in the 1980s. He later branched off into a solo career in 90s that catapulted his fame even more. He grew up in Compton, California.

Dr. Dre is the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and created Beats Electronics, the popular headphones which were developed in 2006. He co-founded and was the president of Death Row Records. He released his solo album “The Chronic” in 1992 to critical acclaim. He earned his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for “Let Me Ride.” He released 4 albums with NWA and 3 solo albums during his career. Young suffered a brain aneurysm on January 5, 2021 where he was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Dr. Dre won a total of 8 Grammy Awards during his career and helped develop the career of Detroit rapper Eminem. He also produced songs on the debut album of rapper 50 Cent including the hit song “In Da Club.” Dre performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time show where guests included Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dog. He has appeared in the films “The Wash” and “Training Day.”

He will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to his pal Snoop Dogg on Tuesday, March 19. Snoop Dogg will be at the ceremony speaking as well as record executive Jimmy Iovine.