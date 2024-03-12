WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 11, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website applications are being accepted for the 2024 Youth Scholarship Program. The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school students who are residents of West Hollywood and who are pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school.

Students must complete 150 verified hours of community service to be considered. The Youth Scholarship Program application period is open through Friday, May 10. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school.

To qualify for a youth scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

-Residency – Applicant is a West Hollywood resident at the time the scholarship application is submitted and awarded. Please visit www.weho.org/city-government/contact-us/map-of-weho for a map of West Hollywood.

-Secondary Education – Applicant is a high school senior ready to graduate or an individual receiving a GED.

-Post-Secondary Education – Applicant is planning to attend a college, university or trade/vocational school and has proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution.

-Community Service – Applicant has performed and provided verification of 150 hours of community service.

Additional details regarding the process can be found at www.weho.org/youthscholarship.

The Youth Scholarship Program is organized by West Hollywood. Funds are donated by individuals and the community and the city awards more than 40 youth scholarships since the program started in 2007. To support the program, the City asks for donations from community members, organizations, and area businesses. Community members that want to donate may do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

The Youth Scholarship Program is a municipal government sponsored program that highlights education in the community and helps local students wanting to continue their education after high school.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Human Services Division at WeHoCares@weho.org or by calling (323) 848-6510. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.