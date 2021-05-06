SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release via email to Canyon News that on Tuesday, May 4, at approximately 11:45 a.m. officers accompanied by a Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Clinician responded to the 1400 block of 16th Street for a call of an individual trespassing in the carport.

Officers were requested to assist with removing an individual not permitted to be on the property. Officers made contact with the subject, Javier Alvarez, 38, from East Los Angeles. During a search of Mr. Alvarez’s belongings, officers found an unregistered and unmarked loaded handgun along with approximately 97 grams of methamphetamine.

The subject was booked into the Santa Monica Jail for 25400(c)(6) PC – Concealed Firearm on a Person Unregistered, 25850(c)(6) PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm Unregistered, 11377(a) H&S – Possession of Methamphetamine. Alvarez was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 5.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident is strongly asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.