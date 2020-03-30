BEVERLY HILLS—Business partners Nate Rimer and Al Mendelson closed its doors of Nate ‘n Al Delicatessen in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. It has been inaccurately reported by media outlets that the establishment was permanently closing its doors.

The business located on North Beverly Drive was established since 1945, and a frequent eatery for the people in the entertainment industry. Nate ‘n Al has been prohibited from having clients for dining as a result of the stay-at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants were ordered to shut down operations for dine-in service on March 15. Nate ‘n Al Delicatessen was open for takeout and delivery, where the following message was posted on their Instagram page on March 27:

“Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty.

After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm. Thank you all for being a part of the Nate’n Al’s family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe.”

The following statement was released on the company’s website, in response to the news that they were permanently closing their doors:

“THE MEDIA HAS INCORRECTLY REPORTED THAT NATE’N AL’S IS “GONE FOREVER.” AS WE ORIGINALLY STATED, WE COULDN’T FULLY GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF BOTH OUR CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES FOR TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY DURING THIS PANDEMIC WE HAVE CHOSEN TO CEASE THAT SERVICE. OUR CURRENT LEASE IS EXPIRING SHORTLY AND WE HAVE ENCOUNTERED MAJOR DIFFICULTIES WITH THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS WHO WOULD HAVE BEEN OUR NEW LANDLORD ON CANON DRIVE. IT IS THE INTENTION OF THE CURRENT OWNERSHIP TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS LIKE EVERY OTHER RESTAURANT AND MAKE THE RIGHT DECISIONS AT THE RIGHT TIME. OUR GOAL IS TO KEEP THE NATE’N AL’S TRADITION ALIVE.”

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs