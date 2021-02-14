UNITED STATES—As of February 15, a total of 7,500 National Guard Troops are slated to stay in Washington D.C. through March 15. According to the U.S. Army and Military.com websites, news was announced January 26. It will cost $483 million. Members will be staying in D.C. at the request of the Pentagon.

Approximately 7,500 National Guard members from around the country continue to support federal and local authorities in Washington, D.C. (@MINationalGuard) https://t.co/CFZiyBSlBl — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) February 1, 2021

Naraku McFadden told Military.com that troops past their 31-day mobilization time will be staying on a volunteer basis. “We’re not going to force anyone to stay,” McFadden stated.

“They’re concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests — First Amendment-protected protests — that could either be used by malicious actors or other problems that could emerge,” said Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley.

“I’d like to thank our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen for the hard work, swift response, and steadfast dedication,” said Whitley.

“They’re committed to ensuring that our capital remains secure. I’m incredibly proud of our Airmen and Soldiers serving in support of local and federal law enforcement activities. This mission shows the breadth, flexibility, and resolve of the National Guard and the sacrifice and service that provides to our nation.”

Some QAnon conspiracy theorists are flooding social media with posts indicating that March 4, will be the inauguration of former President Donald Trump as the 46th President of the United States. It is reported potential violence could ensue.

According to a February 10 Rasmussen Report, there were 7,000 extra troops in Washington D.C. for added protection and support during Trump’s impeachment trial. Seventy-One Percent of GOP members say the extra security is necessary.

According to new information from an online survey and a telephone survey by Rasmussen, 43 percent of likely voters indicated that US troops deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol were necessary, while 48 percent reported that it was not necessary to deploy the extra troops.