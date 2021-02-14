UNITED STATES−On Saturday, February 13, the U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of incitement of an insurrection of the riots on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. It was 57-43, who voted to acquit the former Commander-in-Chief. It takes a two-thirds majority to impeach. This is the second time Trump has been acquitted in 12 months.

Before the vote, senators voted to call one witness, Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Butler who indicated during a town hall an alleged phone conversation that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump asking to tell the rioters to stop the attack on the Capitol. They voted 55-45. With Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, and Susan Collins voting with Democrats.

The following Republicans voted to impeach Trump: Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

Troops from the National Guard who were deployed to Washington D.C. the first week in January to protect the Capitol building during the certifying of the election will remain in Washington D.C. until at least March 15 due to reports of multiple death threats of congressmen.

Democrat Impeachment Managers disagreed with the outcome, but acknowledged that no matter how many witnesses there were, it would not change the law.

Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the floor after the vote indicating the Senate does not have control over the law, and there were no constitutional grounds to convict him since he was no longer in office.

Former President Trump released a statement after being acquitted. “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country,” said Trump.