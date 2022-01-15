UNITED STATES—The National Park Service (NPS) is celebrating Civil Rights Activist, Martin Luther King Jr., by offering free admittance to all National Parks on Monday, January 17. In addition, NPS invited and encouraged volunteers to participate in a day of service.

“In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, January 17, 2022, as the first. Commemorated on the third Monday of January every year, it is also a day of service when hundreds of volunteers participate in service projects at parks across the country,” states the National Park Service website.

The following parks are offering volunteer opportunities:

-Saturday, January 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Monday, January 17, at Baker Beach — Volunteers are invited to help by removing the invasive ice plant from the dune habitat at Baker Beach in the Presidio of San Francisco. Additional opportunities include removing man-made debris[trash] from the shoreline for the protection of both wildlife and people alike.

-Saturday, January 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. — The Bee Lab of Dr. Gretchen LeBuhn at San Francisco State University. Community service volunteers are needed to help with sorting and labeling specimens collected from the field.

-Sunday, January 16, 9:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. — Habitat Restoration in the Marin Headlands. Volunteers are needed to help halt invasive plants.

-Monday, January 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.— Landscaping and maintenance at Ocean Beach. Volunteers are needed to help cut back overgrown vegetation and remove sand from pathways for visitors.

-Monday, January 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Stinson Beach Cleanup. NPS invites volunteers to come help with a beach clean-up at one of Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s beaches.

-Monday, January 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Gardening, planting, weeding, and clearing pathways at Fort Mason, Sutro Heights, and at Crissy Field National Parks.

The Joshua Tree National Park in southern California offers rock climbing and stargazing.

The largest volcanic dome may be seen in northern California at Lassen Volcanic National Park 50 miles east of Redding.

Yosemite Park offers Yosemite Valley, hiking in the footsteps of Ansel Adams, and in the field, photo opportunities, along with hiking at Badger Pass Ski area, Ice Skating, and multiple other excursions including stargazing and winter camping. NPS warns to check for road closures before making the trek.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park are home to the world’s biggest trees. They are just southeast of Yosemite.