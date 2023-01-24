HOLLYWOOD- This past Sunday, January 22, a public memorial service was held for Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, hours after being taken to the hospital.Lisa was buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. The service was absolutely heartbreaking, emotional and touching. It was live-streamed which many fans were able to watch all over the world. Artists such as Alanis Morisette and Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose performed as they joined her children as well as others including Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York and the former mayor of Memphis, in paying respects to Lisa Marie. Crowds of mourners were pictured holding up pictures of Lisa Marie after members of the public were invited to attend the service.

Her mom, Priscilla Presley, thanked everyone for coming to honor her daughter as she stood on the stage on the front lawn of the estate. Priscilla also read a poem written by her granddaughter-which said: Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, and much more ways than one.” A poem by Lisa’s daugjter Riley was also read out loud, which said: “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me. The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy,my courage, my sense of humor. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also gave a tribute: “My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.”

The service featured a number of beautiful musical tributes, including Alanis Morissette, who delivered an emotional rendition of her song Rest. Axl Rose who was so very emotional, and humbled by being invited, performed one of my favorite songs “November Rain,” he played piano so beautifully, made me cry. He also made a speech before performing. “ I didn’t really know I was going to speak or anything,” Axl told the media. “I stll fell like, I don’t know, that I deserve to be here, but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot, but I was pretty nervous and emotional up there. During his emotional speech, Axl continued, “I never in a million years imagined singing here, especially under these circumstances. This is truly devasting.” Axl spoke about Lisa’s love of her family, and how important it was for her to uphold Elvis’ legacy. “I do know lisa loved her family very much and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy-both her love for him and his love for her. She was extremely proud as anyone could ever be of her father and his many accomplishments, his place in music and American and world history,” Axl said. He also noted the importance of Baz Lurhmann’s movie, Elvis-starring Austin Butler, who attended the ceremony with his girlfriend Kala Gerber, and his sister, Ashley Butler. She was very proud of the Elvis movie and how she felt it portrayed her father and the care that was put into the film by those involved,” he said. He also spoke of her mission to help others even during ther time of grief, following the death of her son Benjamin. He concluded, “We’re gathered here today to pay our respects to Lisa and her family and to share memories, console one another to the degree that we’re able and though under such difficult, heartbreaking and somber circumstances. Also to celebrate a friend, a loved one, a beautiful soul, and a cherished and deeply missed member. Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched. Thank You.

So touching.Billy Corgan sang To Sheila by The Smashing Pumpkins. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, who performed at her father’s funeral in 1977 with different members, then sang the gospel song How Great Thou Art, dollowed by Sweet, Sweet Spirit. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

Rose’s Scoop: Lisa Marie Presley would have turned 55 on February 1, 2023.