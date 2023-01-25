SANTA MONICA—On January 24 at approximately 3:42 p.m. officers with the Santa Monica Police Department were flagged down by an individual regarding shots fired. Officers responding to the incident on Broadway between 5th and 7th and discovered two vehicles in what appeared a motor vehicle accident. One individual was suffering from a gunshot wound.



Witnesses reported the driver of the SUV involved in the collision exited his vehicle, walk over to the other car and shoot into the car. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was arrested and taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. According to the SMPD, a motive for the shooting has not been disclosed and the suspect and victim appear to know one another.

The SMPD is still investigating. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call (310) 485-8495.